When is Tom Kerridge on TV? Episode 4 is nowhere to be seen!

Chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission in 2020. For his new BBC Two show, Tom recruits 11 volunteers to join him on a two-month weight loss and fitness challenge!

He shows viewers how to make fulfilling and healthy dishes easily. Tom is tackling some family favourites each episode from cottage pie to Thai fishcakes and pasta bake.

Episode 3 (Wednesday, January 22nd) saw Tom whip up one of the nation’s favourite dinners. But come January 29th, there’s no ‘Lose Weight and Get Fit’ to be seen.

So, where is Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge episode 4? Why isn’t the show on?

When is Tom Kerridge on TV?

Fans of Lose Weight and Get Fit were probably confused when it came to Wednesday night (29th January).

Episode 4 of Tom Kerridge’s show was expected to air, however, Winterwatch was on in its place.

A new series of Winterwatch kicked off on BBC Two from Tuesday, January 28th 2020.

Lose Weight and Get Fit: What to expect from episode 4

Thankfully, Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge will air next Wednesday (February 5th 2020) at 8:30 pm.

The show will be on its usual home of BBC Two.

Episode 4 of the programme will see the temptation of unhealthy treats and alcohol wreak havoc among the group.

Tom whips up some Asian crispy duck pancakes and a healthier version of chocolate fudge brownies to keep those sweet cravings at bay.

Using more fresh and healthy ingredients, Tom also gives a lesson in making prawn and avocado rice paper rolls during episode 4.

