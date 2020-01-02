University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The major seasonal event of BBC’s nature TV calendar is returning this winter. They’re confirmed with another season of Winterwatch!

This year, Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke are heading back to the highlands for more nature coverage. Capturing the best of British nature on camera in real-time, Winterwatch lets viewers peek behind the mysterious curtain of animal’s wintery activity.

From animals preparing for hibernation to those embracing the new snowy, icy world, Winterwatch captures it all.

But when is Winterwatch released in 2020? Find out about the new series here!

When is Winterwatch 2020 on TV?

Winterwatch is confirmed to return to BBC Two this new year with four live episodes. They will begin broadcasting from Tuesday, January 29th.

The episodes will air from 8 t0 9 pm every evening from Tuesday, January 29th until Friday, February 1st.

Then, after they have broadcast, all of the action will be available to catch up with on the BBC iPlayer so not a moment will be missed!

Where is the Winterwatch 2020 location?

Winterwatch 2020 will be filmed at the new, year-round home for The Watches in Cairngorms National Park, Scotland.

Cairngorms National Park is located in the Highlands of Scotland and is twice the size of the Lake District. You can visit Cairngorms as a tourist destination and it is popular for a variety of activities, particularly in winter as they hold husky rallies!

According to the Park’s website, nearly half of the land in the National Park is considered ‘wild land’. So be sure to expect loads of cute creatures frolicking ’round in the snow.

Meet the Winterwatch presenters

Michael Strachan joined The Watch back in 2011 and has been a core team member ever since. Before Michaela was presenting The Watch, she was a regular reporter on Countryfile and the lead on The Really Wild Show.

Also of The Really Wild Show fame is Chris Packham. Chris and Michaela worked on the show together for nearly a decade before he moved on to other work.

Chris has co-presented Winterwatch and it’s sister programmes since 2009.

Gillian Burke is the latest to join the Winterwatch team. Although she only joined back in 2017, she has long been involved with nature TV programming. She studied biology at Bristol University and then went on to work as a researcher for the BBC’s Natural History Unit. After, she worked her way up from researcher to producer to director for major networks such as Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

