BBC: When was the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special filmed?











As the Celebrity MasterChef gets ready to air on BBC screens on December 21st, some might be wondering when it was filmed…

Vicky Pattison, Christopher Biggins, Janet Street-Porter and Dev Griffin are all set to put their aprons on and return to the MasterChef kitchen.

The Christmas special will involve two episodes, with the second featuring Craig Revel Horwood, Spencer Matthews, Amar Latif and Crissy Rock.

So when was the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off filmed?

When was Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off filmed?

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed when it was filmed

However, the rumours of Vicky, Spencer and Craig taking part in the festive special started to spread around September 21.

So, it looks like the contestants may have been filming around 3 months before the show actually comes to our screens.

Despite the celebs getting dressed up all Christmassy, reports state that the usual MasterChef series is filmed up to 5 months before it airs.

This means the Cook Off episodes could have been filmed back in August.

Celebrity MasterChef: What to expect

The four stars in each episode compete against each other in a series of challenges, hoping to become this year’s Christmas champion.

A team communication challenge will see the celebrities work together to fix up something tasty.

It looks like pheasant, figs, mincemeat and Christmassy desserts will be made by the celebs in the 2020 special.

They make festive dishes which are judged by MasterChef duo Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020: Episode guide

Episode 1 will air on BBC One on December 21st at 9pm, for an hour-long episode including four celebrities.

Viewers of the festive special won’t have to wait too long until the next ep!

The second episode will then hit our screens, with four more stars, on Wednesday December 23rd at 9pm.

