The BBC is back with another hit documentary series, this time following Manchester through its property boom.

Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom follows some of the North West’s top property developers as they go about shaping the landscape.

The documentary was evidently filmed before lockdown started – the lack of masks and social distancing is a big giveaway – leading to questions about when it was filmed. So, when was Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom filmed? Find out about the show here.

When was Manctopia filmed?

Manctopia was filmed over the course of 12 months. This is so viewers can get a real insight into how the development works from start to (almost) finish.

Property developer Tim Heatley told Architects’ Journal:

When it started I was 38; in the documentary it says I’m 39 and I’m 40 now. It shows how long it takes to come together.

As Tim was 38 when they started, it’s likely that Manctopia started filming in mid-2018. The filming would then be complete by mid-2019 to go into post-production and editing.

Watching #Manctopia on @BBCTwo and it feels like ancient history. Filmed in 2019 pre-pandemic – the faith in the value of commercial office space and high rise apartments with no outdoor space feels naive now. — Debra Kidd (@debrakidd) August 25, 2020

Manctopia: Filming locations

The filming for Manctopia is largely based in Manchester, but also looks to the surrounding areas of Greater Manchester such as Salford. As the population of the city is expected to double in the next decade, Manchester is expected to – like London has – build up the more suburban areas surrounding the city.

In the first episode, we see Tim Heatley exploring his development sites in Piccadilly East. The show also looks at the ever-expanding skyline. Central Manchester continues to develop its city, and so this is one of the prominent filming locations.

But Manctopia also takes A Tale of Two Cities approach at telling its story of the development. It looks at the smaller communities in Greater Manchester who are being affected by developers building so-called “affordable housing” in their areas.

