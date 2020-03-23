Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The new series of Race Across the World kicked off from March 8th with a brand new line-up of hopeful travellers.

This year, contestants are on a route from Central to South America and must cross all countries on their list without taking a single flight. Instead, they will be relying on good old walking or using local transport in every country.

The current coronavirus outbreak has led many countries to close their borders, cancel international flights and ban large and small gatherings. Unsurprisingly, viewers watching at home are wondering when the BBC filmed the 2020 series since people are not allowed to go outside for the next few weeks.

So, here’s when series 2 of Race Across the World was filmed!

When was Race Across the World filmed?

BBC filmed the new series of Race Across the World back in September 2019.

The contestants started their epic journeys from Mexico City and must reach the most southerly city in the world – Ushuaia in Argentina.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster confirmed that there’ll be a celebrity series following the success of the first two seasons. However, filming of the spin-off has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why are people asking about the filming date?

With the current coronavirus outbreak, viewers are wondering how contestants are allowed to move from one country to another.

Of course, the series was filmed while back so that was months before the virus even started in China.

One viewer tweeted: “Watching Race Across the World thinking how different a show it would be if it was being filmed right now.”

Two pairs are neck and neck!! Jen and Rob. Emon and Jamiul. But who will get there first 😬 🏃‍🏃#RaceAcrossTheWorld @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/rp6j9Ib8Is — Race Across The World (@RATW_official) March 22, 2020

Race Across the World: Finale date

BBC aired episode 3 on Sunday night (March 22th).

There are 9 episodes in the new season, so the finale date of this year’s series is expected to air on Sunday, May 3rd.

