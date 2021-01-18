Drag Race: When was RuPaul UK season 2 filmed? Where is the show's filming location?











RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back on BBC Three for a second season, but viewers are wondering when it was actually filmed.

As 12 queens demonstrate their uniqueness, charisma and skills (both on and off the stage), RuPaul is on the search for the star of the show.

Amongst the global pandemic, the question of when the contestants were able to compete for stardom has been raised by fans.

So when and where was RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2 filmed?

Programme Name: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 – TX: n/a – Episode: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 episode 1 (No. 1) – Picture Shows: Joe Black, Bimini Bon Boulash – (C) World of Wonder – Photographer: Guy Levy

When was RuPaul UK season 2 filmed?

From March 2020

The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was halted midway through filming, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four episodes were filmed before the UK was put into lockdown.

Filming resumed after the lockdown, in November 2020. So, the cameras came out during two completely separate time periods last year!

@RuPaul is literally doing the most and single handedly saving us all from the pandemic with two seasons of drag race at the same damn time. I am living for this. Thank you mama ru — Ari (@arii13mona) January 14, 2021

Where was RuPaul UK season 2 filmed?

Pinewood Studios, Iver

Contestants, as well as the talent and production team, were attending the studios for the BBC Three show before the lockdown.

The studios were reportedly left empty, with the plug pulled on the show.

But fans were in luck, as filming for the second season was able to be resumed at the studios in time for its release in January 2021!

After seeing how good S02E01 of Drag Race UK is, can we just put RuPaul in charge of global pandemic response at this point? — murta (@murtaman) January 16, 2021

Fans react to RuPaul Drag Race UK

Most people have been highly anticipating for the new season to come out, especially while we all look for more shows to watch during the pandemic.

After the popularity of season 1, bringing the iconic drag show to the UK, the second series is clearly bringing with it some sass and dazzle!

Here’s just a few Tweets capturing the excitement for series 1…

Yay to double weekly doses of the Queen that is @michellevisage This season of @dragraceukbbc is making me proud to be British…which is rare for these days! ❤️💃🏾🏳️‍🌈👑#rupauldragraceuk — Charly 🏳️‍🌈 (@charlyyd1) January 14, 2021

@dragraceukbbc So happy this show is back. Really takes your mind off all the rubbish that’s going on even for 1hr it’s nice to escape into the world of Drag. Thank you so much x #rupauldragraceuk xx — Claire Armstrong (@ClaireArmstron1) January 14, 2021

