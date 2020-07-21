As TV and film productions screeched to a halt over the past few months of lockdown, there have been questions about how many new series have been made.

The beloved quiz show University Challenge returned on Monday, July 13th for its 2020/21 season. As the teams were not spaced 2m apart – following social distancing guidelines – and there was a studio audience, it was clear to viewers that this was filmed long before lockdown.

But just when did the University Challenge team film the new series? We’ve done some digging to find out how filming worked for University Challenge 2020/21.

When was University Challenge 2020/21 filmed?

February – March 2020

A University of Manchester guide to the 2020 series gave us an insight to when the show was filmed.

The prospective teams had to be available for filming from February 2020. The first round of matches were scheduled to be filmed during the period February 28th – March 2nd, 2020. The second round during the period March 27th – 29th, 2020. The remaining matches (up to and including the final) were scheduled to be filmed over the period April 25 – 27th, 2020.

Obviously this schedule could not go ahead as planned, as the UK was in full lockdown from March 23rd, 2020. But this means that University Challenge did have a month of filming before lockdown started.

More on the University Challenge 2020 filming process

University Challenge 2020/21 was still being filmed into March 2020, as we found the proud father of one of this year’s competitors tweeting about his son’s appearance on the show. The father visited the Manchester studio to watch them film an episode on March 1st, 2020.

It is likely that they condensed filming of the University Challenge 2020/21 series over the course of two months, rather than over three. This was to beat the lockdown restrictions.

If they did not get to film the entirety of the series, then there is a chance that we won’t have the final episodes. They could be currently filming the later rounds, given that the lockdown has eased and productions are recommencing. The University Challenge team has not announced whether they finished filming the new series earlier this year, or whether there will be a delay.

