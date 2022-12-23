The Traitors came to a dramatic end last night in a gripping finale some viewers are calling the “best TV they’ve ever seen”. Of course, at the end of any reality show fans want to know where The Traitors winners are now.

In the end The Faithfuls won, but only by the skin of their teeth after they banished remaining Traitors Kieran and Wilf right at the very end. Viewers were elated when the three remaining Faithfuls – Aaron, Hannah and Meryl – took home a share of the £101,050 prize pot.

We take a look at what the Traitors winners are up to now the show has finished and how they plan to splash their prize money.

Aaron

Traitors winner Aaron didn’t have the easiest ride on the show, with some Faithfuls believing he was a Traitor at the start. However, his faithful ways lasted until the very end, taking home a share of the prize money.

As for what he’s been doing since, the star’s Instagram reveals he splits his time between Marbella in Spain and the UK.

When asked by the BBC what he would be doing with the money, Aaron said: “I think I’ve said this the whole way through, but I’ll be putting down a chunk of it for a deposit on my mum’s house.”

He told ITV’s This Morning he’s had a number of verified ticks in his DMs including Rylan and Amy from Love Island. Perhaps this means we may see Aaron on our screens again soon?

Hannah

Hannah hosts weekly podcast Ghost Huns alongside fellow comedian Suzie Preece. The pair share the “world’s creepiest ghost stories” with listeners.

Speaking about winning to the BBC, Hannah said: “This prize is a life-changing amount of money. It’s an opportunity many people will never have, and I feel so lucky and happy and just completely grateful to the whole process. And grateful to anyone that got me on there. And just full of love and happiness.”

Talking about how life has been after the show to presenters on ITV’s This Morning, Hannah described it as being “weird as everyone keeps asking for pictures”. She added that the public had been nice to her since the show aired and “so supportive”.

Meryl

Meryl devotes much of her time to raising awareness of dwarfism and has her own YouTube channel, which she has been posting on since filming ended. Her most recent video is a daily vlog of her getting ready for Christmas, so we hope she’ll keep fans updated over there.

When asked what she’d be doing with the prize money in her BBC winner’s interview, Meryl said: “I might make a career change. I might do a little travel. I’d like to try doing new things. I feel like the money gives me a bit of a safety blanket to take some time out and try new things.”

As for how she’s feeling after the show, she told ITV’s This Morning she’s still in the “pinch me moment”, although the show was filmed a while ago.

The star also told the BBC the show made her realise she was more independent than she thought as on the show she didn’t have the “safety blanket of friends and family”.

