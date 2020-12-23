BBC: Where did Spencer come on MasterChef? Cook Off star has had practice!











Spencer Matthews is amongst the line-up for this year’s Celebrity MasterChef Cook Off. So where did he come on MasterChef before?

He is on the December 23rd episode of the BBC cooking series, showcasing his culinary skills against Craig Revel Horwood, Amar Latif and Crissy Rock.

However, it’s not the first time that the reality TV star has been captured in the kitchen for the BBC, and some viewers may recognise him.

So when was Spencer Matthews on MasterChef? How far did he get?

When was Spencer Matthews on MasterChef?

2018

Spencer left quite an impressive mark on the MasterChef judges.

During the semi-final, he cooked a tribute meal in honour of his brother Michael, who went missing while climbing Mount Everest.

Judge Gregg Wallace recently went on the BBC Sounds 6 Degrees podcast by Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews.

He said:

He could have won. He had the skills to win it, most certainly, but at the time, as well as training for MasterChef, he was also training for a charity boxing match. That was also taking up a lot of his time.

Where did Spencer come on MasterChef?

Spencer reached the final of Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, with former rugby player Martin Bayfield.

Ex-Eastenders actor John Partridge was given the crown in September 2018.

During the final, Spencer sliced his finger, but that didn’t stop him from showcasing his skills.

Fans said him reaching the final was “well-deserved”.

Where else have we seen Spencer Matthews?

Spencer has starred on several shows, but most will remember him from starring on E4’s Made in Chelsea.

Since he left the reality soap, he has gone on to appear on Family Fortunes, won The Jump, and had his own show Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two.

Spencer has also presented for BBC’s Watchdog, and became the face of Cartoon Network’s Ben 10 Deluxe Omnitrix Watch in 2018.

He is now the CEO of CleanCo, the world’s fastest-growing low and no alcohol start-up business.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF CHRISTMAS COOK OFF ON BBC ONE ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 23 AT 9 PM

