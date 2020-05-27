Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Springwatch has finally returned to our screens for a much-anticipated new series.

This year’s programme feels very different from the previous seasons as all presenters have tuned in from locations near their homes.

The lockdown guidelines are still in place but that hasn’t stopped producers to bring the beloved BBC series to viewers at home.

Regular host Chris Packham is back on Springwatch who broadcasts from a place near his home. So, where does he live?

Where does Chris Packham live?

Chris lives in New Forest which is located in southern England.

The Springwatch presenter grew up in the small village Midanbury, near Southampton, but he has lived in New Forest for most of his life.

New Forest is home to many species, including badgers, foxes, and a range of birds, which is what attracted the wildlife enthusiast to this area in the first place.

Speaking to Hampshire Life, Chris explained why New Forest will always be his home. He said:

I care more about the New Forest and its habitat than anywhere else because it’s my home. I feel part of it, as many others do. I am always encouraging people to go in the countryside. You can see it on TV, but to satisfy that interest you have to go and see it for yourself.

Chris Packham on Springwatch

In episode 1 of Springwatch (May 26th), Chris explained that he and the show’s cameraman have tuned in from a field 100 meters away from Chris’s home in New Forest.

Chris said that he’d spent the last 8 weeks of lockdown at his home, taking care of his father.

Who is Chris spending the lockdown with?

Chris is spending the lockdown with his stepdaughter Megan McCubbin. In fact, she gave him a haircut just before the start of Springwatch 2020.

Chris also lives with his two poodles called Itchy and Scratchy. It’s unknown whether Chris’s partner and Megan’s mother Charlotte Corney has joined them in New Forest.

Megan and Chris regularly share snaps together, so it’s very likely that Charlotte spends the lockdown somewhere else.

Getting ready for ⁦@BBCSpringwatch⁩ which starts tonight on ⁦@BBCTwo⁩ at 8pm . I'm afraid ⁦@MeganMcCubbin⁩ is doing a dastardly deed with the poodle clipping scissors ! #homehaircuts Still – it will grow back . . . pic.twitter.com/BEgWu8lED2 — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) May 26, 2020

