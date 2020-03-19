Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Over the next two weeks, Matt Baker has confirmed that he will be working from home.

On Tuesday night (March 17th), Matt co-hosted The One Show from the comfort of his living room sofa as he’s self-isolating in his house.

The BBC presenter is under quarantine for the next 2 weeks following concerns that someone in his household might be infected by coronavirus.

Of course, we had a glimpse at Matt’s home office this week and viewers want to know more about it.

So, where does Matt Baker live? Let’s find out!

Where does Matt Baker live?

Matt lives in a farmhouse in Hertfordshire.

In fact, The One Show host loves farm life that much that he can’t wait to get back home after a long day at work.

In a 2015 interview with The Mirror, Matt revealed that he and his family own livestock such as chickens and sheep. He also enjoys gardening and building stuff in his wood yard.

In addition, his father is also a farmer so Matt is used to taking care of animals from a young age.

Matt Baker’s commute to work

Since Matt lives in Hertfordshire, he either drives or takes a train to central London.

However, driving in his case is more sensible as it takes about one to one and a half hours to get to most central stations.

But if he opts for the train, his journey is at least two hours with several changes.

Matt Baker’s home office

In Tuesday’s episode, Matt gave viewers a first look at his home office.

The presenter previously shared snaps from his garden and the countryside he lives in, but this is the first time he revealed the interior of his home.

Matt’s living room looks cosy with blankets added for extra comfort. In addition, he brings the farm life inside his house as there are pictures and cushions with birds.

