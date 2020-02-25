Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC Two will broadcast new series called Back in Time for the Corner Shop which focuses on the history of a British corner shop.

Starting on Tuesday (February 25th), the six-part programme will follow the Ardern family who takes on an extraordinary time-travelling journey.

Presented by Sara Cox and historian Polly Russell, the show will unravel the secrets and background of the shopkeeping business.

So, where Back in Time for the Corner Shop filmed? Here is the filming location of the series, plus information on the area and episode guide for the series.

Back in Time for the Corner Shop: Filming location

The BBC Two programme was filmed at a former corner shop in Meersbrook, a suburb in Sheffield. The series follows the Ardern family whose parents were also shopkeepers.

Going to Meersbrook, the family will learn how the corner shop built in the late 19th century was a vital part of the local area.

This corner shop used to serve around 40 households in the neighbourhood during the Victorian era.

History of Meersbrook

Meersbrook is a working-class district in Sheffield. Some of the suburb’s first houses were reportedly built back in the 19th century. Nowadays, the area comprises of terraced houses and blocks of flats.

The area is close to Meersbrook Park which has panoramic views of Sheffield.

One of the oldest buildings in the city is located near the park – the Bishops’ House which was built in the 1500s and serves as a museum now.

Meersbrook nowadays

The suburb is located close to the city centre of Sheffield which makes it a popular area for young professionals and couples.

Meersbrook is buzzing with independents restaurants and cafes, offering everything from a good old English breakfast to seafood delicacies.

Back in Time for the Corner Shop: Episode guide

Back in Time for the Corner Shop starts on Tuesday (February 25th) at 8 pm on BBC Two.

After the first episode, the remaining five will be uploaded on the BBC iPlayer.

