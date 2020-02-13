Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC Two is bringing Hospital for series 5 this year.

Starting on Thursday (February 13th), the show will follow the daily challenges NHS doctors, nurses and patients have to face.

Filming of the fifth series took place at six different NHS trusts in Liverpool. So here are the exact locations Hospital was filmed at, as well as the services each one of the trusts provides.

The Hospital filming locations

The Royal Liverpool and Broad University Hospitals NHS Trust

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Aintree University Hospital

The Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital

The Walton Centre

Liverpool Women’s Centre

The Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust

The trust was formed in 1995 when the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University merged into one. It’s one of the largest NHS trusts in North England.

The first episode will explain why the opening of a new hospital building has been postponed until 2022.

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is a leading children’s hospital in Liverpool.

The hospital treats a range of common diseases to more complicated ones and provides support to children and their families during the treatments.

I’d like to say a massive thank you to 3C staff for all that they have done. And going above and beyond for me again. For making me laugh, in times that are tough. You really are incredible 💜. Thank you for the help with transfer, your all amazing! @AlderHey @twinvision pic.twitter.com/E9FKXwi8ef — Ellie Pugh (@ellie_marie0604) February 12, 2020

Aintree University Hospital

The hospital is part of the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Apart from general services, the hospital provides specialist, dental and community services.

Only a week to go until BBC Hospital airs. Episode 1 shows the first stage merger of Aintree and The Royal to become @LivHospitals with our very own @wicksyontour & Mrs Scott! Episode 2 sees our Major Trauma Team in action! For all the details…. https://t.co/t4SADxFkq2 — AintreeMajorTraumaCentre (@AintreeMTC) February 6, 2020

The Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital

This is a cardiology specialist hospital, based at Broadgreen Hospital, Liverpool.

On their website, the hospital states that they serve an area of 2.8 million people, across Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales and the Isle of Man.

The Walton Centre

The Walton Centre is a neurology hospital based in Fazakerley, Liverpool.

This is the only specialist hospital in the UK which provides services in neurosurgery, spinal and pain management.

Liverpool Women’s Centre

Liverpool Women’s Centre provides healthcare for women and their babies in a safe environment. Explaining one of their healthcare aims, the trust says:

We are proud to push the boundaries of healthcare for our patients and their families and we continue to influence national and international research and development in these fields

