Where is Best Home Cook filmed? Can viewers visit the house?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Best Home Cook is back! The BBC show is airing in the New Year for a brand new series along with a brand new judge!

Now, judging alongside home cooking legend Mary Berry and fruit and veg connoisseur Chris Bavin, Angela Hartnett is part of the panel.

The show features a range of cooking challenges from the ‘Ultimate’ challenge to the ‘Rustle Up’ challenge.

So, where is Best Home Cook filmed? Is it somewhere viewers can go and visit?

Where is Best Home Cook filmed?

Britain’s Best Home Cook has been running now for two years. Onto its second series in 2020, Best Home Cook sees 10 contestants live alongside each other during the eight-part competition.

The BBC series is filmed at not one, but two, locations.

The show is set in both Pinewood Studios, London as well as a Victorian mansion in Ascot, Berkshire.

The 10 contestants live together in the Ascot house, while the actual cooking challenges take place in the TV studios.

The Daily Mail describes the £4million mansion: “Hidden behind wrought-iron gates, the 5,300 sq ft mansion in Ascot, Berkshire, has its own pool and can sleep up to 28 guests.”

NEW SERIES ALERT: Britain’s Best Home Cook 2020: Rules, presenters and judges!

Can you visit the Best Home Cook mansion?

Yes, the mansion is likely to be open to anyone who can afford to stay there. But for The Daily Mail’s reported £2,250 per night fee, it’s unlikely to be something everyone can afford to do.

The Daily Mail report that “production company Keo is thought to have negotiated a substantial discount on the price of £33,000 to rent it in January and February.”

The mansion is set within four acres of woodland and offers a swimming pool and tennis courts.

When does Britain’s Best Home Cook start?

The first episode of Britain’s Best Home Cook kicks off from 8 pm on BBC One on January 2nd 2019.

It’s the first episode of eight with a grand finale set to air each week.

For their first two challenges, the home cooks go head to head working with pasta and fruit to remain in the competition.

NEW SERIES WHO DIS: Meet the Best Home Cook 2020 judges: New chef on the panel!

WATCH BEST HOME COOK FROM THURSDAY, JANUARY 2ND 2020 AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE.