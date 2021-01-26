Where is Celebrity Best Home Cook filmed? Location behind BBC series revealed!











Celebrity Best Home Cook is coming to our BBC screens for the first time ever. So where is the 2021 show filmed?

Putting a spin on the usual show, celebrities will join the line-up this year, including rugby legend Gareth Thomas and TOWIE’s Ferne McCann.

It’s obvious that the cooking show is filmed in a kitchen somewhere, but the question about exactly where that kitchen is based is on our minds.

So where is the Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021 series filmed?

Screenshot: Omelette anxiety, Celebrity Best Home Cook clip from Episode 1, Series 1, BBC

Where is Celebrity Best Home Cook filmed?

Pinewood Studios

The BBC filmed the 2021 series at the Buckinghamshire-based studio, but it might look different to its usual appearance – it has a revamped kitchen!

Usually, the contestants live in a mansion in nearby Ascot, Berkshire, but due to the pandemic, they don’t live together like in previous series.

At the end of Mary’s Ultimate challenge, the celebrities returned home to share their thoughts from the day.

I’m nervous & excited 😬👩🏼‍🍳🤩 tonight you can catch me on #celebritybesthomecook 9pm on BBC. No pressure AT ALL having to cook for Mary Berry, @Chris_Bavin & @AngelaHartnett 😬👩🏼‍🍳🙈. Wish me luck 😘 pic.twitter.com/Iw6EwM84On — Ferne McCann (@fernemccann) January 26, 2021

Is it filmed in the same location as usual?

Yes

The BBC said that they already had a set for Best Home Cook.

However it wasn’t big enough for 10 celebrity cooks, 3 judges and 1 presenter to be filmed by the crew and for everyone to remain 2m apart.

So, they built an extension with two new spaces for the judges; a mezzanine floor overlooking the kitchens, as well a seating area for discussions.

The brand new series of Celebrity Best Home Cook begins tonight on @bbcone at 9pm.



The whole team, the judges and all the contestants put in a huge effort to make this during lockdown under very tricky circumstances! Very proud of everyone involved.#celebritybesthomecook pic.twitter.com/NsuKNvpi1L — KEO films (@KEOfilms) January 26, 2021

When was Celebrity Best Home Cook filmed?

May 2020

Celebrity Best Home Cook went into production in January 2020, with a small team working from the Keo Films offices in London.

They set out to start filming in May 2020, however they realised it would not happen as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid restrictions prevented their team from filming the celebrities inside their homes as planned, so they filmed themselves on their phones instead!

They also tested the cast and crew every three days, had one-way systems around the studio, daily temperature checks, and other safety measures.

