











Wim Hof has switched up ice baths for eight celebrities (well, kinda). The motivational speaker has led the way of cold showers and deep breathing techniques for years, and is now taking his work to a new BBC series.

Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof shows Wim plunging into ice baths and helping stars like Alfie Boe to do the same. While the contestants take on the challenging waters, he teaches them about its physical and mental benefits.

The chilling series has fans asking just where it is filmed and whether the ice baths can be used for free. We’ve got all the gossip on exactly where the celebrities have left their footprints behind while filming.

Where is Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof filmed?

The BBC series took UK celebrities abroad to northern Italy. The Europe location saw the contestants face below-zero conditions in the Italian Alps, where they lived together in a tented village.

Specifically, their accommodation was based at the Comune di Cogne. BBC obtained filming commission in Valle d’Aosta, a region of northwest Italy bordered by France and Switzerland.

Five different campsites are available to stay in at the village, as well as farmhouses, B&Bs, apartments, campervan sites and mountain huts. Wim Hof, aka ‘The Iceman’, challenged celebrities to undergo cold water therapy on the icy terrain.

Wim Hof usually divides his time between Poland and the Netherlands, but travelled across to Italy for the show.

Are the location’s ice baths free to use?

No, the ice baths require paid access to be used. Each ice bath is between 2-3 degrees Celsius, where the water is cold enough to put a human body into shock – but Wim Hof says the trick is to control breathing before going in.

You cannot go wild camping in Italy for free, as that is considered illegal. The average cost of a mountaineering trip to Italian mountain Gran Paradiso ranges from €300 to €600 per person, which usually requires a tour guide cost.

A professional health and safety team were also present while Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof was filmed. When the first episode began, a warning sign instructed viewers not to try what they watched on the show.

When was the BBC series filmed?

Filming for Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof wrapped filming in early March, specifically on the 4th, after they began shooting in January. Several days of editing and BBC viewers were granted the pleasure of tuning in from April 12th.

Host Holly Willoughby, who co-presents the show with comedian Lee Mack, was granted a two week leave from her duties on This Morning so that she could jet off to Europe. She told Closer magazine:

Lee and I didn’t actually have to do any of the major challenges, but it didn’t mean that we didn’t get cold. It was freezing. Some days, it was minus 5 or 6. I had heat packs in every layer of my ski suit possible. I know, poor old me.

The show was announced back in August 2021, shortly before Covid-19 travel restrictions were decreased. This allowed the celebrities to travel abroad to film the series!

