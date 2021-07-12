Home » BBC, News, What's On?

BBC: Where is Gold Town filmed? Scotland location revealed!

July 12, 2021
Helen Williams

Mining, trawling, logging, you name it – there’s a documentary series on it in 2021. It makes sense that there’s a fascination with the people who risk it all in their day jobs in order to make a living, after all, they put themselves in some seriously dangerous conditions!

Airing on the BBC from July 12th 2021, we have Gold Town, a three-part docuseries that follows people who work for a mining company in the Scottish Highlands. Let’s find out more about the show’s filming location.

Gold Town – BBC Studios

BBC: About Gold Town

BBC’s Gold Town already aired on BBC Scotland earlier in the year. Now, it’s on again in July and is being broadcast on BBC Two.

Narrated by Duncan Pow, the docuseries is comprised of three episodes and is centred around the people who work for Scotland’s first gold mine.

Accidents, health and safety scares, Winter months and Covid-19 are just some of the conditions affecting the gold mining industry and the local community. Gold Town takes a look at the reality for the people who work at the gold mine and their families.

Where is Gold Town?

The BBC series Gold Town is focused around a gold mine located near a village called Tyndrum in Scotland.

Tyndrum sits on a busy intersection of the main routes west to Oban and north to Fort William. The gold mine is actually located in Beinn Chuirn, four miles west of Tyndrum.

Cononish Gold Mine is described on the show as a “mountain full of treasure“.

Screenshot: Gold Town – BBC

Get to know the Gold Town cast

The people involved in Scotland’s 21st-century gold rush risk their lives everyday mining for treasure.

Ten miners and two supervisors work at the mine. David Burton is the ‘Maintenance Supervisor at Scotgold Resources’ as per his LinkedIn page.

Friends since primary school Ian, Tony are joined by the rest of the crew who are described as “rookies” on the show. Safety is one of the most important things to consider working in the mine.

Helen Williams
