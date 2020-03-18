University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The hit BBC culinary competition Great British Menu is back for its fifteenth season running this March, hopefully adding some respite from the stress of the outside world.

The series sees the best chefs in the country pitch their idea for a dish based on the year’s theme. This year, the theme is children’s literature so expect plates inspired by the likes of Roald Dahl and Harry Potter!

Each year, fans of the show wonder where they film all of the heats and what’s in store for the location of the glamorous banquet.

Where is Great British Menu filmed?

They film the show in The Midlands in a ‘Great British Menu kitchen’.

Similar to the MasterChef kitchen, this kitchen is specially built for the show. It is unconfirmed exactly where the studio is, however it appears the BBC has been using the same studios over the years!

Each week, chefs from each corner of the country come to the studio kitchen to battle it out for their place in the banquet.

Where will the 2020 final be held?

As of yet, there is no confirmation on where the final will take place.

The theme this year is children’s literature, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ death.

There are many locations that the 2020 final could take place in. One of our pitches is Christ Church College, Oxford. This is where Lewis Carroll wrote Alice in Wonderland, and it is definitely a grand enough venue!

Last year saw the banquet held at Abbey Road Studios for the music theme. Everyone from The Beatles to Kylie Minogue to Stormzy has recorded there and it is renowned as the heart of music in Britain’s capital city.

When is the final banquet?

This season has a staggering 29 episodes.

In last year’s season, the semi-finals began on Wednesday, May 15th 2019, with the final showdown and the banquet episode in the following week. We are expecting the broadcast schedule to follow closely to last year’s.

