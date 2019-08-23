University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The BBC have dipped their toe in the dating pool this summer and drummed up a new series which is like the perfect combination of Love Island and Ex On the Beach!

However, this is a show with a twist; rather than have their ten 20-somethings look for love, they’ve sent them on the holiday of a lifetime to heal their heartbreak.

Heartbreak Holiday takes a group of lovelorn singletons island-hopping and partying in the hopes that it will help them do some healing.

So where are all the gorgeous Greek vacay spots they hit up in Heartbreak Holiday? We’ve tracked down the locations from the show to sort your summer 2020!

Heartbreak Holiday: Filming locations

During their trip, the ten contestants travel all around the Greek islands hopping from beach bars to sunset strips to get them through their heartbreak.

The islands they visit on Heartbreak Holiday are Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Rhodes.

They move around in each place and hit up all the best local spots, to experience the beauty of the island and the best of its nightlife!

Mykonos

Where else to kick off the summer of a lifetime than legendary party island Mykonos?

The group all start their journey here and the first club they end up heading to is Tropicana.

In the second episode, they hit up Cavo Paradiso, which is one of Mykonos’ most famous pool party venues!

Crete

Crete is the largest of all the Greek islands and has a vast array of things to do, from partying in Malia to exploring the island’s insanely beautiful wildlife and geography.

And they definitely got to know Malia well, hitting up the club scene in episode 3.

While the girls enjoy a relaxing spa day, the boys were forced – hungover, may we add – to go on a long hike around one of Crete’s most famous natural spots: The Cave of Zeus.

They also visited the eastern coast of Crete and stayed in Agios Nikolaos and Spinalonga.

Santorini

A change of pace is offered in Santorini, where the group swaps hitting the clubs for beautiful boat trips and trips to see the island’s volcano.

Santorini is one of the most luxurious and expensive of the Greek islands and the villa they all stay in reflects it!

Rhodes

When they arrive in Rhodes, the group are welcomed into their new home, in the luxury Villa Seven.

This villa is located on the beach of Lachania in southern Rhodes and if you want to visit, it’ll cost you a pretty penny…

In high summer, the Rhodes villa (to fit ten people) costs £1,733.48 per night!

This is where the series will draw to a close.

