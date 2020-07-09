Home Is Where the Art Is is back on the BBC weekdays with its sophomore season.

The daytime show, which airs at 3.45 pm, follows three artists as they compete for a commission from a complete stranger. The stranger sets the budget, the artists get to snoop around their house, and come up with a fitting design. The buyer then gets to select which of the artists best represented them for their commission.

As the artists have to travel around the country in each episode, there have been questions about the filming locations used.

So, where is the BBC series filmed?

Where is Home Is Where the Art Is filmed?

The Yard, Manchester

Home Is Where the Art Is is filmed in Manchester, UK. This was confirmed by series 1 artist Simon James O’Rourke.

This makes complete sense following the BBC’s production move to Manchester. BBC Studios is now based in the northern city. Plenty of the artists featured on Home Is Where the Art Is are northern, too, as it is easier for them to access the new studio base.

They filmed the series between October and November 2019.

Home is where the Art is – S2 out now!!!!Weekdays BBC1 3.45 don’t miss this wonderful series hosted by Nick Knowles filmed @theyard_mcr It was wonderful watching the whole creative process from start to finish #Creative #location #art #ArtistOnTwitter #bbc #homeiswheretheartis pic.twitter.com/7aQ1M0xvt6 — The Yard (@theyard_mcr) July 7, 2020

What is The Yard?

The second series is filmed in The Yard, which is a creative workspace, exhibition space and gathering space.

The Yard is located at 11 Bent Street, Manchester, M8 8NF.

For those using The Yard as a workspace, they offer memberships at £175 per month. This gets you a fixed desk of your own in a shared space. You can also rent private offices which accommodate up to 10.

Find out more about The Yard on their website.

