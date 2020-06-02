Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

BBC News viewers have taken to the internet to share their concerns over Laura Kuenssberg’s absence. Many have been wondering what has happened to their political editor, as she has been absent from our screens since Friday, May 29th.

As one of the BBC’s more controversial and outspoken figures, Laura has played a role in holding politicians to account during the global pandemic. Her absence at this time of need sent alarm bells ringing, with many hypothesising what has happened to her.

So, where is Laura Kuenssberg? When can we expect her back on The BBC?

Laura Kuenssberg goes AWOL

On May 29th, 2020, Laura tweeted: “Not around for a few days.”

With the country still largely locked down, and holiday opportunities off the cards, Laura’s ambiguous tweet raised many questions.

Many started to wonder whether this was a voluntary break or something imposed on the political editor.

Where is Laura Kuenssberg?

One Twitter user speculated: “Laura Kuenssberg quits BBC to join ITV News.” Laura has worked with ITV before as their business editor, but a return to ITV has not been confirmed by The BBC or Laura and it seems like an unlikely move at this point.

Another leading theory is that Laura is taking a break following Dominic Cummings’s Barnard Castle trip. Laura landed in hot water with the press and public for seemingly defending Cummings’s actions.

Laura, who famously loves Twitter, has not tweeted anything since May 29th. It is likely that we can expect Laura back working from the week commencing Monday, June 1st and that she is just taking a break, as other reporters have done in this turbulent and stressful time. Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis also took a break from presenting, which led some to think that she had been reprimanded by The BBC.

Not around for a few days – keep up with @BBCNews and @BBCPolitics — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 29, 2020

What did Laura say about Dominic Cummings?

Laura Kuenssberg tweeted:

Source says his trip was within guidelines as Cummings went to stay with his parents so they could help with childcare while he and his wife were ill – they insist no breach of lockdown.

Following this tweet, The BBC many received complaints, enough for them to address it in a statement.

The BBC said: “As the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg’s role is to provide our audiences with an impartial analysis of key political developments, based on her knowledge and expert judgment, and she often uses social media as a tool in her day to day work.”

They continued:

We don’t consider that Laura was tweeting in defence of Dominic Cummings. Laura was simply reporting information from a source, and we believe this was clearly stated in her tweet.

