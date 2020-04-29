Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC One recently brought the emotional programme Life and Birth.

The series follows parents and medical workers during the birth of the nation’s next generation, documenting the process from start to finish.

Life and Birth brings the personal stories of several couples, those who thought won’t be able to have children and others who welcome their first child. In addition, the series focuses on the work of midwives and doctors who support families as they bring new life into this world.

So, where did BBC film the series? Here are the filming locations of Life and Birth!

Where is Life and Birth filmed?

BBC filmed Life and Birth at three different locations in Birmingham. These are:

Birmingham Women’s Hospital

Good Hope Hospital

Heartlands Hospital

Birmingham Women’s Hospital

Birmingham Women’s Hospital is one of only two hospitals in the UK, dedicated to providing specialist maternity services to more than 50,000 women and their families.

It’s the busiest single-site maternity hospital that delivers over 8,200 babies a year.

In addition, Birmingham Women’s hospital also provides gynecological and maternity services, and is a key centre for education, research and development.

Thank you to everyone involved in tonight’s episode of #LifeAndBirth, we hope you enjoyed watching it as much as we did. We look forward to watching the second episode next Tuesday (5 May) on BBC One at 8pm. (1/2) — Bham Women's Hosp (@BWH_NHS) April 28, 2020

Good Hope Hospital

Good Hope Hospital is part of the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and is funded partially by the Medical School of the University of Birmingham.

The hospital serves a large area, including North Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield and part of Staffordshire.

On Good Hope Hospital’s website, they say they oversee the delivery of nearly 3,000 babies every year.

Our hardworking maternity teams will be featuring in a new prime-time BBC One series, Life and Birth, alongside teams from @BWH_NHS. Please join us for the first of six episodes airing tonight at 8pm. Find out more here: https://t.co/5uRh014JgK pic.twitter.com/v1LGgT4PvI — Good Hope Hospital (@GoodHopeUHB) April 21, 2020

Heartlands Hospital

Similarly to Good Hope Hospital, this one is also part of the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Heartlands Hospital specialises in a range of services, including maternity, neonatal care and paediatric service.

On their website, the hospital says that they provide services and care to 6,000 women a year prior to, throughout and after the birth of their babies.

Our thanks go to @AF_Blakemore for their generous donation of £200 to help us to support our NHS Superheroes at this challenging time! Find out how you can help: https://t.co/ezQbKrDYEY pic.twitter.com/TpjL5qifpr — Heartlands Hospital Charity (@HHospCharity) April 23, 2020

