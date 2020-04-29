BBC One recently brought the emotional programme Life and Birth.

The series follows parents and medical workers during the birth of the nation’s next generation, documenting the process from start to finish.

Life and Birth brings the personal stories of several couples, those who thought won’t be able to have children and others who welcome their first child. In addition, the series focuses on the work of midwives and doctors who support families as they bring new life into this world.

So, where did BBC film the series? Here are the filming locations of Life and Birth!

Life and Birth – (C) Dragonfly / Ryan McNamara

Where is Life and Birth filmed?

BBC filmed Life and Birth at three different locations in Birmingham. These are:

  • Birmingham Women’s Hospital
  • Good Hope Hospital
  • Heartlands Hospital

Birmingham Women’s Hospital

Birmingham Women’s Hospital is one of only two hospitals in the UK, dedicated to providing specialist maternity services to more than 50,000 women and their families.

 

It’s the busiest single-site maternity hospital that delivers over 8,200 babies a year.

In addition, Birmingham Women’s hospital also provides gynecological and maternity services, and is a key centre for education, research and development.

Good Hope Hospital

Good Hope Hospital is part of the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and is funded partially by the Medical School of the University of Birmingham.

The hospital serves a large area, including North Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield and part of Staffordshire.

On Good Hope Hospital’s website, they say they oversee the delivery of nearly 3,000 babies every year.

Heartlands Hospital

Similarly to Good Hope Hospital, this one is also part of the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Heartlands Hospital specialises in a range of services, including maternity, neonatal care and paediatric service.

On their website, the hospital says that they provide services and care to 6,000 women a year prior to, throughout and after the birth of their babies.

 

