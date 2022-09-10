









Many Gardeners’ World fans are all asking the same question in September 2022 – Where is Monty Don? Thankfully, viewers of the show won’t have to wait too long to see him back in his garden. So, let’s take a look at when Monty will return as well as some exciting and adorable announcements that he’s made on Twitter.

Gardeners’ World has been airing since 1968 and Monty Don has been presenting the show since 2011. His absence in recent weeks hasn’t gone unnoticed by his fans. The horticulturist is known and loved for his gardening and planting tips and tricks and he’s often seen on the show being followed around by his adorable dogs.

Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

Where is Monty Don?

After a three-week hiatus, Monty Don is back in his garden in September 2022.

He took to Twitter on September 6th to say that he was back to filming in his garden: “Filming in the garden today after 3-week hiatus – no rain but big storm last night and the parched garden positively perky: like going to the dentist and finding all traces of toothache disappeared“

In his absence from Gardeners’ World, presenters Rachel de Thame and Arit Anderson have been hosting the BBC show in his place.

When is Gardeners World on?

Despite some BBC shows experiencing a schedule change on September 9th, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Gardeners’ World has still been airing.

Taking to Twitter on September 8th, Monty said that some filming that he’d done would have to be altered following the sad news about the Queen: “Yesterday I filmed something referring to the Queen’s jubilee. That, of course, will now have to be changed. But now, everything has changed. Just a deep sense of sadness and gratitude.”

Gardeners’ World airs on Fridays at 8 pm and the next episode (26) airs on September 16th. Episode 26 is set to see Monty return after his hiatus.

Monty makes a Twitter announcement

After the news of the Queen’s passing, Monty took to Twitter to share some good news on September 9th.

He has a new Golden Retriever puppy who is set to join his family at the end of the week, per his tweet.

The Gardeners’ World presenter wrote that the pup is bringing “some joy to these sad days”.

Monty’s dog, Nigel, passed away in 2020. Nigel appeared on Gardeners World for many years, alongside Nellie, and was almost 12 years old when he died. Monty’s new puppy is set to join Nellie and Yorkshire Terrier Patti on screen.

