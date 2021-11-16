Where is Nick Knowles on DIY SOS, will he return to the BBC show?











DIY SOS is one of the BBC’s best-known programmes which has been airing for over 20 years in 2021. Nick Knowles is recognised as the face of the show as he’s been presenting it since the very beginning.

However, anyone who has tuned into DIY SOS on Tuesday, November 16th may be wondering where Nick is and who he’s been replaced with. So, let’s find out more about Nick’s absence and whether he will be back on the BBC show.

Where is Nick Knowles on DIY SOS?

When it comes to DIY SOS, Nick Knowles is the main man. But, he’s nowhere to be seen on the November 16th Children in Need episode.

Nick has stepped back from the BBC show in 2021 for a surprising reason as reported by Bristol Live.

The outlet wrote that Nick: “had to miss the special episode because he played a builder in the Shreddies advert“.

Bristol Live continues: “Under the BBC’s editorial guidelines, actors and artists who appear in its shows are prohibited from appearing in promotional work ‘in a way which mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC’.“

Will Nick return to DIY SOS?

Yes, Nick Knowles will be back on DIY SOS.

Thankfully, as reported by the BBC, Nick will return to his DIY SOS role following reports that it was under threat due to his appearance in a Shreddies TV advert.

The BBC writes: “He will resume filming in the coming months and be back on screens in 2022“.

Who is Rhod Gilbert?

Rhod Gilbert is a comedian who has taken over the presenting duties of Nick Knowles on DIY SOS in 2021.

Rhod first appeared on the show this year, but the show states that he’s filling in as a guest presenter. Rhod will likely disappear from the show once Nick returns in 2022.

The comedian is 53-year-old and hails from Wales. Rhod has made many TV appearances as a comedian on shows such as Would I Lie to You? and Taskmaster.

