A new observational documentary series is landing on BBC One on Wednesday, July 17th and it’s going to be a good’un.

Following the likes of successful police docu-series such as 24 Hours in Police Custody, Our Cops in the North follows the Northumbria Police department as they investigate and target real crime.

But where is Our Cops in the North filmed? What areas do the Northumberland Police deal with?

Read on to find out everything about where the new BBC series was shot.

What is Our Cops in the North about?

Our Cops in the North is a fly-on-the-wall observational doc which will allow viewers to peek inside the ongoings of the busy Northumbria Police department.

This three-part series will cover everything from petty theft, dangerous robberies to the more shocking murder cases that the Northumbria Police officers have to deal with.

As we are taken on every step of the police force’s journey, we will get to know the people behind the job.

The Chief Constable Winton Keenen told Newcastle’s Chronicle Live:

This series is about those people who put themselves on the front-line every single day, and do so with humanity, humour and an unshakeable pride in their patch and the people who live in it.

Our Cops in the North: Filming locations

For fans of ITV’s police drama Vera, the locations in Our Cops in the North may look rather familiar.

That show, as with Our Cops in the North is set with a backdrop of Northumberland. And while the police drama in Vera may all be fictionalised, there’s nothing fake about this new series!

The first series of Our Cops in the North will focus its main activity in the two major cities, Newcastle and Sunderland. But the drama will also venture to the quieter and more rural countryside areas in Northumberland.

As Northumberland county spans over 5000 square km and is very geographically diverse, the police departments featured will be spread out across the whole county. There are 23 police stations just in Northumberland, so expect lots of action in each!

How to watch Our Cops in the North

Our Cops in the North will kick off on Wednesday, July 17th.

It will air from 9 – 10 pm on BBC One every Wednesday for three weeks.

But if you miss an episode, don’t worry about missing out on your weekly dose of police drama, as the episodes will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer after they broadcast.

WATCH OUR COPS IN THE NORTH WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE.

