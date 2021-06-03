Where is Peter Jones on Dragons' Den 2021? Truth behind absence!











Peter Jones has been appearing on Dragons’ Den 2021, but he won’t be seen during episode 10. So, where is he and why is he absent?

The entrepreneurial show has been running on BBC One for 16 years, with Peter as one of its Dragons for the entirety of them.

During tonight’s show, Peter won’t be joining his fellow Dragons to potentially invest in pitches demonstrated by business owners.

We had a look into exactly where Peter Jones is, and why he appeared to be absent during part of season 18 filming.

Where is Peter Jones on Dragons’ Den?

Peter had to self-isolate during series 18 filming

Peter revealed that he chose Theo as his replacement – to “stand in for him”. He added that Theo is “one of the great past Dragons”.

It is the first time that Peter has ever had to be absent from filming the show, in his 16 years of being a Dragon.

He wrote on Instagram:

Since Dragons’ Den began 16 years ago I haven’t missed a single day’s filming. However when we were filming the last series I had to self-isolate. When discussing with the BBC who could stand in for me I chose Theo as in my opinion he remains one of the great past Dragons. He’s also a close friend and amazing businessman.

Even Dragons can’t escape the effects of the pandemic, so with Peter Jones having to self-isolate for tonight’s episode, @DeborahMeaden, @TejLalvani, @toukersuleyman and @SaraDaviesCC will be joined by an old favourite! #GuessWho #DragonsDen pic.twitter.com/7PK59oGoyl — BBC Dragons' Den (@BBCDragonsDen) June 3, 2021

When is Peter set to return to Dragons’ Den?

Peter will return after a few episodes

We looked at pictures of the upcoming June 10th episode, and the former Dragon stepping in for Peter is still sat in his chair.

That gives confirmation that Peter is definitely not appearing on the next two episodes (June 3 and June 10).

Usually, self-isolation takes two weeks, so Peter may be returning for the June 17 Dragons’ Den episode.

He revealed on Instagram that he did return to the set, and that Theo will be back on the show for a “few episodes”.

Who is replacing Peter Jones?

Theo Paphitis

Fans are over the moon that Theo is back in the chair, but he only stood in for Peter while he had to self-isolate.

It is not the first time that Theo has returned to step in for a Dragon.

He temporarily stood in for Touker Suleyman in 2019, who was unable to film for part of the series during that year.

