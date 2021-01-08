Where is Pooch Perfect filmed? BBC's grooming show location revealed!











Pooch Perfect came to BBC screens on January 7th, as Sheridan Smith tries to find the nation’s best dog groomer. Where is the series filmed?

The first episode of the grooming show saw four groomers try to style shih tzus with a teddy bear trim, as part of the first heat.

After their hair cuts, the furry dogs had to strut their stuff on the dogwalk in front of their owners, and viewers weren’t short of asking questions…

Where is Pooch Perfect filmed? Location of the show revealed below!

Screenshot: Pooch Perfect, Episode 1 Series 1, BBC

How does Pooch Perfect work?

It is a competition series that aims to find the UK’s best dog groomer.

With 16 contestants, 4 different heats take place during each episode, to judge who can give the dogs the best hair cuts and makeovers.

The dogs’ transformations will be shown off to owners on the dogwalk, where judges will see how each groomer has taken to the challenge.

Filmed over 8 weeks, there will be two quarter finals, one semi-final and the final – with the winner crowned the official UK’s Top Dog Groomer.

I've had it with news. I'm watching #PoochPerfect with a pot of tea. It's joyous.🐶🐕 — Andromeda (@andromedababe) January 8, 2021

Where is Pooch Perfect filmed?

dock10 studios, Salford

Pooch Perfect was filmed in studios 2 and 3 of the Manchester location.

Viewers wanted to know every detail about the new grooming show , and it’s no surprise – because who doesn’t love dogs?

It is quite a popular location for several shows, such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Voice UK and Still Open All Hours.

Produced by Beyond Productions, the show is reportedly one of the first new studio formats in the UK to be made during Covid-19.

Absolutely loved #PoochPerfect

All the dogs were gorgeous and @Sheridansmith1 you were the perfect host along with your furry 4 legged friend. Fab tv can't wait to see it next week #lovedogs — M Andreason (@MAndreason) January 8, 2021

When was Pooch Perfect filmed?

August 2020

When Pooch Perfect was first commissioned in February, it was planned for the show to have 10 stylist pairs, but the Covid-19 pandemic changed that.

As reported on dock10’s website, when the lockdown was announced, they could no longer allow the groomer’s assistants to be part of the show as originally planned – and they had to reduce the number of people.

The casting had to be done through Zoom calls – including for the dogs!

Milo on Pooch Perfect is mine and @ant_917 dog 😍🐶



Abbie did an absolutely incredible job grooming him on the show.



Milo absolutely loved his day filming and his favourite part was meeting @Sheridansmith1 & parading down the dog walk 🐾@poochperfectuk @BBCOne #PoochPerfect pic.twitter.com/4WpYCL3KoF — A'L (@adamlea2) January 7, 2021

WATCH POOCH PERFECT ON BBC ONE ON THURSDAYS AT 8 PM

