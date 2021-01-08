Where is Pooch Perfect filmed? BBC's grooming show location revealed!

Pooch Perfect came to BBC screens on January 7th, as Sheridan Smith tries to find the nation’s best dog groomer. Where is the series filmed?
The first episode of the grooming show saw four groomers try to style shih tzus with a teddy bear trim, as part of the first heat.
After their hair cuts, the furry dogs had to strut their stuff on the dogwalk in front of their owners, and viewers weren’t short of asking questions…
Where is Pooch Perfect filmed? Location of the show revealed below!
How does Pooch Perfect work?
It is a competition series that aims to find the UK’s best dog groomer.
With 16 contestants, 4 different heats take place during each episode, to judge who can give the dogs the best hair cuts and makeovers.
The dogs’ transformations will be shown off to owners on the dogwalk, where judges will see how each groomer has taken to the challenge.
Filmed over 8 weeks, there will be two quarter finals, one semi-final and the final – with the winner crowned the official UK’s Top Dog Groomer.
Where is Pooch Perfect filmed?
- dock10 studios, Salford
Pooch Perfect was filmed in studios 2 and 3 of the Manchester location.
Viewers wanted to know every detail about the new grooming show , and it’s no surprise – because who doesn’t love dogs?
It is quite a popular location for several shows, such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Voice UK and Still Open All Hours.
Produced by Beyond Productions, the show is reportedly one of the first new studio formats in the UK to be made during Covid-19.
When was Pooch Perfect filmed?
- August 2020
When Pooch Perfect was first commissioned in February, it was planned for the show to have 10 stylist pairs, but the Covid-19 pandemic changed that.
As reported on dock10’s website, when the lockdown was announced, they could no longer allow the groomer’s assistants to be part of the show as originally planned – and they had to reduce the number of people.
The casting had to be done through Zoom calls – including for the dogs!
