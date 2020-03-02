Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Brand new series of Ready Steady Cook is coming to our screens this year and we’re very excited.

Starting today (Monday, March 2nd), the long-running cooking show is returning to BBC One with a revamped format, new host and brand new kitchen.

Rylan Clark-Neal will be presenting the series which will feature participants in a bid to create the most delicious meal and impress the studio audience.

So where is Ready Steady Cook 2020 filmed? Let’s have a look at the new kitchen in the competition!

Ready Steady Cook 2020: Filming location

The 2020 series of Ready Steady Cook was filmed at BBC Pacific Quay. This is BBC Scotland’s television and radio studio headquarters in Glasgow, located on the banks of river Clyde.

Filming of the new season took place in January this year.

Ready Steady Cook 2020: New kitchen

Compared to the old series, the new kitchen of Ready Steady Cook definitely looks simple and natural. However, we like it as often less is more!

The 2020 series feature timber kitchen worktops, a lot of greenery, natural materials and kitchen equipment.

Plus, the revamped look of the studio must be inspired by the show’s aim to reflect current food themes. Some of these are less plastic produce and changing food habits in the new decade.

One thing is for sure, the show will focus a lot on sustainability and minimising food waste.

BBC Pacific Quay: Tours

Viewers can step inside the BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow. Luckily, the broadcaster offers regular tours in the building, showing you behind-the-scenes.

At the moment, there are tours for four days each month, giving you 2 hours of behind-the-cameras of some of your favourite series!

Head on their website here for more information and how to book your tickets.

