Following three successful seasons, The Real Marigold Hotel returned for series 4 with a brand new celebrity line-up.
This year, the cast sees the likes of former Bond girl Britt Ekland, actress Susie Blake, business owner Duncan Bannatyne and more.
All of them have signed up on the series to taste what’s like to get retired in India as they adapt to the local culture, climate, and cuisine. But can they cope with the hot and humid weather in India and the insanely busy traffic?
As usual, the series takes place in several gorgeous locations across India.
So, where is The Real Marigold Hotel filmed? Let’s explore some of the filming locations from the BBC series!
Where is The Real Marigold Hotel filmed?
- Puducherry
- Madurai
- Rishikesh
The Real Marigold Hotel: Puducherry
The 2020 cast of The Real Marigold Hotel moves to live in a retirement home in Puducherry.
Puducherry, or formerly known as Pondicherry, is located on the southeast coast of India and is home to more than 1 million residents (based on 2011 information).
The city is a popular spot for local and international visitors and offers vibrant and colourful architecture, delicious food and beautiful scenery.
In addition, the city attracts tourists from all over the globe for its magnificent temples, churches, mosques, monuments and parks.
The Real Marigold Hotel: Madurai
Madurai is one of India’s oldest cities and the capital of Tamil Nadu.
One of Madurai’s most famous sightseeing places is the Meenakshi Amman Temple which is a 52-meter mazelike Hindu monument.
In episode 2 (May 7th), the cast of The Real Marigold Hotel visits the famous Chithirai festival there.
The Real Marigold Hotel: Rishikesh
Rishikesh, or also known as Hrishikesh, is based in the foothills of the Himalayas and next to the Ganges river.
Unsurprisingly, its stunning location offers breathtaking views to the surrounding mountains and it’s home to secret beaches and historical temples.
