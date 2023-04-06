Reunion Hotel is a new BBC Two show which is sure to pull at viewers’ heartstrings, but where is the show filmed and when do episodes air?

Hosted by The One Show‘s Alex Jones, the show gives people a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet up with someone pivotal from their past, at a one of a kind hotel.

We take a closer look into the new emotional BBC Two show, where it was filmed, and what you can expect.

Credit: BBC/Darlun Cyf

What is Reunion Hotel?

Reunion Hotel will introduce viewers to Welsh people, or people connected to Wales, reunited with someone pivotal in their life. Expect tears and emotions, as we’ll see anything from life savers to emotional love stories.

The first episode sees Tegan, who fell on the tube tracks wanting to meet the man that saved her life, plus Lee, who hopes to find the brother he never had.

Reunion Hotel is based on the series Gwesty Aduniad originally developed and produced for S4C.

Where is Reunion Hotel filmed?

Reunion Hotel is filmed at Iscoyd Park in Wrexham, a private country house rented out for weddings, parties, and hotel stays.

Iscoyd Park is a private country house wedding and events venue, touching the borders of North Wales, Shropshire, and Cheshire.

The website states that the venue hosts weddings, parties, and celebrations of all types and sizes.

The venue has many happy reviews from customers who wed at the stunning location: “From the very first moment we walked into Iscoyd we knew it was the ‘one’ we looked at each other when we walked through the main door and said ‘this is it!’” said one couple.

Another wrote: “We cannot express how unbelievable this venue is. Our big day was absolute perfection and there is not one thing we could fault with the venue and its staff.”

When does the series air?

The BBC show starts airing on Thursday 6 April at 8 pm on BBC Two.

The show is a five-part series, which is set to air every Thursday at the same time. However, for binge-watchers, all Reunion Hotel episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on 13 April.

As of yet, the series has not been confirmed for a second season, but we’re sure fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for any announcements in the future.