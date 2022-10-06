









Actress Sally Lindsay took the reins on game show Pointless following Richard Osman’s exit. She is no longer in the hot seat, with actor Stephen Mangham now appearing on the daily series in recent days.

The former Coronation Street star replaced Richard, who personally praised the star as his guest replacement. From the September 20th episode, viewers would no longer see Mr. Osman on their screens, and were greeted by Sally instead.

However, from the October 5th episode, Sally became was nowhere to be seen, with host Alexander Armstrong joined by Stephen in the coming weeks. So where exactly is Sally and will she be returning to Pointless?

Picture: Pointless, BBC

Where is Sally Lindsay on Pointless?

Sally appeared as a guest host on Pointless for a two-week stint, from September 20th to October 4th. She will not be returning to the show alongside Alexander as the game show only brings on a celebrity guest for two weeks at a time.

That means that her time on the BBC series is officially up. There were mixed reactions from viewers while Sally fulfilled Richard’s former role on the show to focus on his writing career, but the guest host will no longer be appearing.

Although Richard has made his exit after 12 years, he will still continue his hosting duties on the BBC Two show House of Games, which launched in 2017.

Stephen Mangan becomes co-host

Actor Stephen Mangan is now set to appear alongside main host Alexander until Friday October 14th. He is one of several celebrities who had joined the line-up to fulfill the empty seat left by Richard, behind Sally.

He has already become a favourite among fans, within just one episode of starring in the hot seat, so much that they are calling for Stephen to become a permanent fixture once all of the celebrity guests have made their debut.

The 54-year-old is known for his acting roles, including playing Guy Secretan in Green Wing, Dan Moody in I’m Alan Partridge, Seán Lincoln in Episodes, Bigwig in Watership Down, Postman Pat in Postman Pat: The Movie, and others.

Pointless guest hosts: Season 28

For two weeks each, season 28 will feature a line-up of celebrity guest hosts, including:

Actress Sally Lindsay

Actor and comedian Stephen Mangan

Radio DJ and presenter Lauren Laverne

Presenter and comedian Alex Booker

TV presenter Konnie Huq

Comedian Ed Gamble

Celebrities will be there to help host Pointless for 55 episodes while the BBC searches for a permanent replacement for Richard. Richard will no longer appear on the main series, but will return to present episodes of its celebrity spinoff.

