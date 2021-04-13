Where is Saved and Remade filmed? BBC show location explored!











BBC Two’s Saved and Remade has viewers wondering where exactly the programme was filmed. So, let’s take a look at the filming location.

Much like The Repair Shop, Saved and Remade sees people’s beloved items restored back to their former glory. Upcycling is clearly all the rage these days and it looks like viewers love nothing more than seeing a family heirloom given a new lease of life.

Screenshot: Saved and Remade – BBC

Where is Saved and Remade filmed?

Saved and Remade was filmed in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

The show is brought to screens by BBC Two and Red Sky Productions – a production company based in Glasgow.

Filming took place between September and December of 2020 under Covid-19 restrictions.

Screenshot: Saved and Remade – BBC

Saved and Remade filming location

Given the size and scope of some of the restoration projects featured on Saved and Remade, it’s likely that the workshop would need to be of a good size.

The filming of the show looks to take place in a huge space that features red brick walls, bold furniture and an overall rustic feel.

The building that Saved and Remade was filmed in is a converted 19th-century woollen mill known as North Light Film Studios. The TV studios cover 19,000 square feet and look to have been a blank canvas for the Saved and Remade set to be created within.

According to Screen Yorkshire, ITV’s Where The Heart Is was filmed at North Light Film Studios, too.

Who is the Saved and Remade presenter?

BBC Two’s Saved and Remade is presented by Sabrina Grant. Viewers may recognise Sabrina from her presenting roles on Morning Live or Channel 4’s SuperShoppers.

Find Sabrina on Instagram with around 4,000 followers @thesabrinagrant.

Sabrina hosts the show while a specialist team of experts are on hand to restore and reinvent people’s cherished items. Showcasing his talents on the BBC show are 11 restoration experts, one of which is John Osborne.

According to Bristol Live, engineer John was made redundant during lockdown but now, thanks to taking part in the show, he’s able to put his skills to good use.

