BBC One has brought a brand new series for viewers who are after another antiques programme.

The Bidding Room comes from the creators of The Repair Shop where a group of experts bids on heirlooms and precious items brought by the public.

Once the seller comes into the room, the whole space turns into a competitive game where each dealer tries to make an attractive offer.

And while some are engaged in the actual bidding, others are interested to learn where the BBC filmed The Bidding Room. So, let’s explore the filming location of the series!

Where is The Bidding Room filmed?

The BBC series is filmed at the Andy Thornton Showroom, Victoria Mills in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Established back in 1975, Andy Thornton supplies furniture, lighting, metalwork and antiques for a range of businesses such as restaurants and pubs.

Their showrooms offer people a unique environment to see how different furniture pieces would look in an actual space.

You can find more about the place from their website or Instagram page below.

How can you get there?

If you’re travelling by car, Andy Thorton Showroom is a short distance from junction 24 of the M62.

If you’re coming by train or plane, the store says on their website that it can “collect you”. All you have to do is to call them to arrange your appointment.

Nearby train stations are Brighouse, Halifax and Huddersfield and there are buses that can take you to the showroom.

Can you visit the showroom now?

Yes, you can visit the showroom now.

On their website, the company explains that visits are allowed only via appointment at the moment.

Their working hours are from 8.30 am to 5 pm on Mondays-Thursdays and from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm on Fridays. They are closed during the weekend.

You can get more information from their contact page or call them on 01422 376000 to arrange a visit to the store.

