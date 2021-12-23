Where is the Celebrity Christmas Sewing Bee filmed in 2021?











Christmastime is certainly a season when people like to get crafty and creative, from homemade decorations for the home to handcrafted gifts, there are all kinds of DIY projects to get stuck into during the festive period.

In 2021, craft competition series The Great British Sewing Bee is back with a Christmas Celebrity Special. So, let’s find out more about the festive episodes, as well as where the Christmas Sewing Bee is filmed…

The Apprentice | Series 16 Trailer | BBC BridTV 7299 The Apprentice | Series 16 Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YPF-8FM2zS4/hqdefault.jpg 923802 923802 center 22403

Where is the Christmas Sewing Bee filmed?

The filming location for the Great British Sewing Bee has changed many times over the years.

The show first began in 2013 and since then, it’s been filmed at locations including 47/49 Tanner Street, Bermondsey and

The Chainstore on Trinity Buoy Wharf was the filming location for series 7 in 2021.

However, from looking at where people have been tagging themselves for the show, in Sunnybank Mills, it appears that the show has changed locations again for the Christmas and New Year episodes.

A model for KSB’s Christmas dress tagged herself at Sunnybank Mills in Leeds, so it’s more than likely that this is where the festive episodes were filmed.

Read More: Who is leaving Gogglebox in 2021 and when is the C4 show back on?

Who are the 2021 contestants on the Sewing Bee specials?

The 2021 Christmas Sewing Bee featured four celebrities – Anneka Rice, Rev Kate Bottley, Antony Cotton and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (KSB).

The New Year episode will include the following four celebrities – Drag Race star Lawrence Chaney, comedian Rose Matafeo, Steps singer Claire Richards and journalist Kirsty Wark.

The shows will be judged by Patrick Grant and Esme Young and hosted by Sara Pascoe.

When are the Christmas and New Year Sewing Bees on TV?

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas celebrity special airs on December 22nd at 8 pm on BBC One.

The second helping of Sewing Bee goodness, in the form of a New Year special, arrives on Thursday, December 30th.

The New Year episode airs at 9 pm on BBC One and is an hour long.

See Also: Where is First Dates Christmas 2021 filmed, can you visit the restaurant?

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH SEW BEE NEW YEAR SPECIAL ON BBC ONE AT 9 PM ON DECEMBER 30TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK