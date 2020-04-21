Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Customer Is Always Right is a series following budding entrepreneurs from across the nation as they try to make a success of their inventions. Rather than taking a gamble on their idea, they have real customers try them out and give them feedback!

Each episode of the BBC afternoon series introduces us to three entrepreneurs, all in their first year of starting.

And The Customer Is Always right is actually filmed in one of the United Kingdom’s historic buildings, as is the way with shows on the Beeb.

So where is the workshop where the entrepreneurs gather with the show’s presenter Lucy Alexander?

Where is the show filmed?

The Customer Is Always Right is filmed at The Briggait in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Briggait is a Grade A listed building which was built in 1873. It was originally used as the Merchant City’s fish market but has since been transformed into affordable workspaces for artists and professionals.

The Wasps Trust and Wasps Artists’ Studios were in charge of this redevelopment. Wasps Studios is Scotland’s only national studio provider helping artists attain affordable studio space.

They also host art events at The Briggait.

When they are not in the show’s studio, the series is self-shot by the families and customers trying out the entrepreneur’s products. So they travel all across the nation peering inside the lives of family homes. Just like Gogglebox but with products rather than TV shows!

The Customer Is Always Right: Episode guide of 2020 series

Episodes of The Customer Is Always Right air on weekdays at 3.45 pm on BBC One. The show kicked on Monday, April 20th and the second series consists of 15 episodes.

Currently, they have a few episodes on the BBC iPlayer and more will be added once they have been broadcast.

There has been one series of The Customer Is Always Right in the past with 15 episodes in total.

