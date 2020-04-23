Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back on our screens once again, offering some respite from the everyday doom-and-gloom of quarantine life.

The show, which airs on BBC Two, returned to our screens last year after a three-year hiatus with a new batch of hopefuls ready to show off their sewing skills.

Much has changed throughout filming, from presenters to contestants. But if there is one thing that has remained consistent, it is the stylish workspace the contestants call home for the duration of the competition.

So, where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

Metropolitan Wharf

The Metropolitan Wharf in London describes itself as “a vibrant riverside quarter of creative workspaces, luxury loft apartments, in an iconic Victorian warehouse on the north bank of the Thames.”

This is where the past seasons of The Great British Sewing Bee have been filmed, so if you’re a regular fan of the show, this location will look incredibly familiar!

The address for Metropolitan Wharf is 70 Wapping Wall, London E1W 3SS.

Can you rent The Great British Sewing Bee studios?

Yes!

At Metropolitan Wharf they have both studios and home properties to rent. But given it’s swanky riverside location, we’re sure it’ll cost a fortune to get one of these properties.

To find out more and enquire about availability and rentals, you can head over to the Metropolitan Wharf website.

THE REPAIR SHOP : Kirsten Ramsay is a fan-favourite with her unique craft

Who are The Great British Sewing Bee judges?

The 2020 competition is being judged by fashion designer Esme Young and Patrick Grant whose career in fashion has spanned over a decade.

Claudia Winkleman presented The Sewing Bee for seasons 1 to 4 but now, multi-award winning comedian, Joe Lycett is presenting the show.

MEET THE CAST : Find out about The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 contestants here

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK