Where is The One Show filmed? BBC film in this London location!

The One Show is the evening relief all of us need after a long day of work.

Like flicking through a glossy mag, The One Show provides us with all the best of cultural news, politics and the most important stories of the day. What’s more, they have celebrity guests and performers to make it even more of a treat!

But where is the weeknight show filmed? Find out about its location here!

Where is The One Show filmed?

The One Show is filmed in Broadcasting House in Marylebone, London. This has been the BBC’s main headquarters in the city now, after they sold the Media Village in White City back in 2015.

Originally, The One Show was produced in Birmingham. This is where lots of their television has returned to be made.

You can find Broadcasting House at Portland Place, Marylebone, London W1A 1AA.

Can you be in The One Show audience?

Unconfirmed.

Usually, the BBC advertise which of their shows you can attend as an audience member. The tickets are advertised on their Take Part page.

However, there are no tickets available for The One Show, even though they film live everyday.

Keep an eye on the page for when tickets might drop, or sign up to the mailing list.

