The Repair Shop is the secret gem in BBC’s daytime TV schedule. Since it started airing in 2017, the renovation series has gained a loyal fanbase and made stars of the experts at the heart of the show.

But the one thing which always gets viewers talking is the location of The Repair Shop. It is set in a pristine-looking barn which all viewers doubt is actually in use as a real workshop. No workshop can really be that tidy!

So, where is The Repair Shop filmed? Is the barn a legitimate repair shop?

Here’s everything you need to know about the real location used, plus how you can visit!

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The filming location has remained the same for every series so far. It is filmed in the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex!

The building they use to film it is not actually a repair shop, but part of the museum’s open-air features – a replica of a historic farm building.

Rob Butterfield, Head of Factual at Ricochet, who produce Repair Shop, said:

Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum (in Singleton, West Sussex), where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show.

How to visit Weald and Downland

The museum is open from January 1st to December 23rd annually and then open for Christmas between December 26th and 27th.

Standard adult tickets cost £14.50 and a child/student ticket is £6.50. There are more discounts for group and family tickets which you can read about and purchase here.

The museum is set on a 40-acre site and has 50 exhibit buildings from all architectural styles from Tudor to

You can visit the open air museum and see the exteriors of barns just like The Repair Shop but you won’t be able to visit the actual site they film on.

Have your items fixed by the experts!

Applications to have your item mended are still open and will be until December 1st, 2019. So, hurry to secure your spot!

Head to the BBC Take Part page to see the application requirements.

You can either fill out the application form here or email your interest to rep[email protected]

