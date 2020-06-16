Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Inside the Factory took a trip down memory lane in last night’s episode (Monday, June 15th) as presenter Gregg Wallace revisited his trip to the Typhoo Tea factory.

Gregg first made this trip in 2017, where he learnt about the tea process from start to finish. Where it begins by growing tea leaves in Kenya until it’s home in the cupboards of Brits across the country.

Not only did Gregg revisit some of the episode’s highlights, but he also spoke to the factory workers who have upped their production throughout lockdown.

But where is the Typhoo Tea factory? How has production changed in 2020? Find out everything you need to know here!

Inside the Factory takes on Typhoo

Gregg looks back over his original visit to the factory and the whole production process.

This starts in Kenya, which isn’t a typical location to source tea leaves. Kenya is renowned for their coffee beans but less companies go to the country for tea. Kenya’s warm and humid climate results in great conditions for tea production all year round.

At Typhoo, they make Builder’s tea both for their own brand and for supermarkets.

SEE ALSO: Where is The Bidding Room filmed?

Where is the Typhoo Tea factory?

Moreton

The Typhoo Tea factory is located in Moreton on the Wirral near Liverpool. It is an 28,500-square-metre factory.

You can find the Typhoo Tea at Pasture Road, Wirral, Merseyside, CH46 8XF.

Typhoo Tea factory in lockdown

As the episode was partly a retrospective, Gregg Wallace revisited the Typoo team to talk about how they were coping in lockdown.

It turns out that the tea business is booming. The Typhoo factory has upped production to produce 109 million tea bags in a week, an increase of 28 million.

Gregg also spoke with operations manager Danny McGrail about how this increase in production has extended to helping the government. Danny explained that this overall increase included an order to produce 72 million tea bags for government care packages, free food boxes of essential supplies for clinically vulnerable people shielding at home.

The British public are now spending £2.4 million extra on their favourite tea brands.

NETFLIX NEWS: Best recipes from Queer Eye season 5

WATCH INSIDE THE FACTORY MONDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK