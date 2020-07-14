The University Challenge 2019/20 series drew to a close on Monday, April 20th and just two months later, the quiz show is back in our lives.

The new season of University Challenge (2020/21) kicked off on Monday, July 13th. It welcomed two new teams to the studio, with Jeremy Paxman reprising his iconic role as quizmaster.

Although University Challenge has long been on our screens, many fans of the show still do not know where they film the quiz series. So, where is University Challenge filmed?

We’ve done some digging into the studio’s location to find out more about it, plus more on the new season of University Challenge.

Where is University Challenge filmed?

Granada Studios, Manchester

University Challenge is filmed in Manchester by Granada TV. The studios are also home to other major shows such as The Royle Family and A Question of Sport.

Also filmed in Granada Studios is the world’s longest-running serial drama, Coronation Street.

You can find the studio at Atherton St, Manchester M3 3GS.

University Challenge 2020/21

The first round on Monday, July 13th saw the University of Glasgow takes on Exeter University for a place in the second round.

As always, the competition starts with 28 teams. The 14 first round winners progress directly to the last 16. Then, the 4 highest-scoring losers from the first round play against each other for the final 2 spots in the competition.

The second round sees 8 matches. The 8 second round winners progress to the quarter-finals, where they playoff against one another. When they have played each team, the team who has won the most quarter-finals matches progresses to the semi-finals. The semi-finals consist of 4 teams and 2 matches. This whittles down who will make it to the final, where the best 2 teams playoff.

