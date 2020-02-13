Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

National museums are home to one country’s heritage and history. But many of them also store interesting behind-the-scenes stories, unknown to the general public.

BBC Two is airing new series focusing on Victoria and Albert Museum and the secrets, surrounding some of the items not displayed to visitors.

Episode 1 (February 6th) featured old Christian Dior gown, a dressing table and an old toy elephant.

So here’s how to visit V&A museum, as well as an episode guide and more.

Where is the V&A Museum?

Victoria and Albert Museum is located in London’s borough Kensington and Chelsea.

Those familiar with London know that V&A is based in a really good central location, close to the Natural History Museum and Science Museum.

So you can hit three different museums in one spot. Brilliant.

WHERE’S THAT: Where is The One Show filmed? BBC film in this London location!

How can you visit the V&A Museum?

If you’re taking the underground, the closest stations to V&A are Gloucester Road and South Kensington.

Alternatively, you can drive there, but the museum doesn’t have available public parking.

Although, you can use Just Park to locate the nearest parking place.

You can visit the museum every day between 10 am and 17.45 pm and on Fridays between 10 am-10 pm. The museum is free of charge.

What’s in the V&A Museum?

Victoria and Albert Museum is the world’s biggest museum of art and design.

From exquisite artwork to impressive installations, there’s something for every art lover out there.

Current exhibitions at the V&A Museum

Tim Walker: Wonderful Things – until Sunday, March 22nd

Cars: Accelerating the Modern World – until Sunday, April 19th

Mary Quant – until Sunday, February 16th

Filthy Lucre: Whistler’s Peacock Room Reimagined – until Sunday, May 3rd

Secrets of the Museum episode guide

The documentary kicked off from Thursday, February 6th on BBC Two. Episode 2 will be broadcast today (February 13th) on BBC Two at 8 pm.

The series will run for 6 episodes, airing at 8 pm every Thursday.

The last episode of Secrets of the Museum airs on Thursday, March 12th at 8 pm on BBC Two.

GOING NORTH: Where is BBC Hospital filmed? Series 5 feature six NHS Trusts across one city!

WATCH SECRETS OF THE MUSEUM EVERY THURSDAY ON BBC TWO AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK