Otters frolicking in the river and squirrels scurrying around for a Winter feast means only one thing – Winterwatch is back!

BBC’s Winterwatch kicked off from Tuesday, January 28th at 8 pm. Pine martens, gold eagles and more feature on the nature show which is hosted by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke

For any inquisitive nature lovers, the show is an absolute delight with a ‘behind the scenes’ look at the life of the UK’s vast array of wildlife.

Episode 1 of the Winter series was jam-packed with stunning scenes. Sunny mornings melt away ice and warm up the furry bodies of Britian’s animals. Where is Winterwatch 2020 filmed?

Dark, cold winters are well and truly brightened up by Winterwatch. The series is filmed in the same location as Autumnwatch 2019 in Cairngorms National Park, Scotland.

Cairngorms National Park is located in the Highlands of Scotland and is twice the size of the Lake District.

According to the Park’s website, nearly half of the land in the National Park is considered ‘wild land’.

Visit the Winterwatch location

Because the Cairngorms is a National Park, you can go and visit.

Located almost as far up north as you can possibly go on a map of Great Britain. With stunning vistas and wildlife aplenty, the Cairngorms National Park is certainly worth the trip.

The National Park is vast – twice the size of the Lake District – so Winterwatch is filmed in a specific part of Cairngorms rather than across the whole area.

The Cairngorms is the new year-round location for the BBC ‘Watches’ series: “By staying for a full year, the team will get to know the area like never before, exploring the snow-capped mountains, ancient forests, raging rivers and deep, silent lochs in intimate detail, and building up a fuller and more rounded picture than a single visit allows.”

Visit the Cairngorms website if you’re planning a visit. It looks as though the Park can be enjoyed even on a budget with many free activities to do.

