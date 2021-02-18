Where is Your Garden Made Perfect filmed? We found the BBC filming location!











Your Garden Made Perfect recently debuted on BBC Two for its first-ever series but where was the programme filmed?

BBC Two’s new gardening show features amazing garden transformations with the help of garden experts and cutting-edge technology.

But as much as viewers tune in to see the incredible makeovers, some want to know where exactly Your Garden Made Perfect was filmed.

Let’s find more about the filming locations of the BBC Two series.

Laura, Demi, Angela Scanlon – (C) Remarkable TV – Photographer: Gary Moyes

Your Garden Made Perfect on BBC

Your Garden Made Perfect debuted on BBC Two on Thursday, February 4th, for its first-ever season.

The show is a spin-off of the well-known programme Your Home Made Perfect which Angela Scanlon also presents.

Thanks to Your Garden Made Perfect, viewers will learn ideas from four garden experts who will transform spaces for people in every episode.

Where is Your Garden Made Perfect filmed?

The BBC Two series’ main filming location is the Yeo Valley organic garden.

The garden is situated at the heart of the Yeo Valley Family Farm in Blagdon, Brighton and is usually open from April to October every year.

According to their website, the Yeo Valley organic garden will open doors to visitors on Wednesday, April 21st, and will be open every Wednesday and Friday until Friday 1st October.

Moreover, there will be also Saturday and Sunday opening throughout June and July 2021. You can find more information on how to book and prices on Yeo Valley’s website.

Other filming locations

Filming of episode one took place at Gravetye Manor, a “quintessential country house hotel with a Michelin-starred dining place and world-renowned garden,” the hotel’s bio says on Twitter.

Gravetye Manor is based in West Hoathly, Sussex and it’s a historic hotel set in more than 1,000 acres surrounded by the English countryside. It’s only 30 miles from London, making it the perfect weekend getaway once travel restrictions are lifted.

You can follow the hotel via their official Twitter page @GravetyeManor.

As an antidote to the snow, some gorgeous stills of the flower garden with @ES_GardenDesign and @angelascanlon when they filmed in Sept 2020 for the new BBC2 series ‘Your Garden Made Perfect’. Episode featuring Gravetye available to view now on @BBCiPlayer 🌸 pic.twitter.com/NCeh0CcUtx — Gravetye Manor (@GravetyeManor) February 11, 2021

Filming of each episode takes place in contestants’ individual gardens across the UK.

For example, episode two of the BBC series took place in Northwich, Cheshire, which featured the garden transformation of parents Neil and Clare.

