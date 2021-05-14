Dragons' Den: How to buy whisky subscription - 'Whisky Me' firm explored!











From sand-removing powder to whisky subscriptions, Dragons’ Den has delved into the business world. Here’s how to buy ‘Whisky Me’…

It is the BBC series which showcases entrepreneurs, as they fight their case, hoping for investors to become a stakeholder into their business idea.

The line-up of Dragons need to be won over by each business owner – or see at least some potential in each pitch presented to them – in order to invest.

So, here’s how to buy the whisky subscription, which was aired on the May 14, 2021, episode. We also explored the Whisky Me firm.

Programme Name: Dragons’ Den S18 – TX: 13/05/2021 – Episode: Dragons’ Den S18 – ep 7 (No. 7) – Picture Shows: drinking whiskey. Tej Lalvani – (C) BBC – Photographer: Screen grab

What is ‘Whisky Me’?

Whisky Me is a single malt whisky delivery service, with each drink in a pouch which can easily fit through a letterbox.

Subscriptions can be bought to get a monthly dram of single malt scotch whisky or world whisky to the buyer’s door.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

It has been “curated from the planet’s best distilleries“, with each subscription given the flexibility to cancel at any time.

The business also has a recycling programme, meaning that if you send them back 12 empty pouches, Whisky Me sends you a free filled one.

When the pitch starts and you’re offered a glass of whisky 😄#DragonsDen pic.twitter.com/O64ahOraE1 — Tej Lalvani (@TejLalvani) May 13, 2021

BBC: Why is Stacey Dooley not doing Glow Up?

Whisky Me on Dragon’s Den

Co-founder of Whisky Me, Tristan Stephenson, first began his pitch by offering the Dragons a taste of the drink itself.

The whisky pouch firm, also run by his business partner Thomas Aske, received offers from Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Tej Lalvani.

Tristan and Thomas were offered a £75,000 investment for a 15% share, split equally between all three Dragons.

It reportedly marks the sixth time three dragons have shared an investment, and the first a whisky brand has been successful on the show.

I think with a cracking digital campaign @whisky_me_ will be a great brand 👍 #dragonsden — Sam Martin 👩‍💻 (@IAmSamJMartin) May 13, 2021

MONEY FOR NOTHING: Who is Sarah Moore? Meet the BBC designer!

How to buy ‘Whisky Me’

The Whisky Me firm offers customers a subscription, gifts, or to purely just browse the site and discover the products available.

Subscriptions cost £7.95 for a different 5cl pouch of single malt whisky every month, or £84 per year.

They have three options, including:

Traditional – single malts only from Scotland

Discovery – world whisky from across the world, eg Japan, India, USA

Adventure – two monthly drams of single malt and world whisky

If you want to purchase a subscription, here’s how to do it:

Head to the Whisky Me website here. Click on the ‘Subscriptions’ tab on the top left. Select either the traditional, discovery or adventure option. Click continue, before selecting a monthly or annual payment. A box should automatically appear from the right, showing your basket. Confirm you are 18 years or older if that applies. Select ‘Check out securely’ to proceed to your payment.

WATCH DRAGONS’ DEN ON BBC ONE EVERY THURSDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK