Strictly Come Dancing is the show that sees celebrities from all over make their way in the world of dancing. Some transform their natural flair into impressive talent while others head for the dance-off from the word go.

Series 17 is flying by with the show already onto week 8 on November 10th 2019. Chris Ramsay, Michelle Visage and Kelvin Fletcher are just some of the famous faces taking part in the show.

Remembrance Sunday saw Luke Evans singing on Strictly Come Dancing’s results episode. Let’s take a look at where the singing sensation comes from. Who are Luke Evans’ parents?

Who is Luke Evans?

The singer who performs his very own song, ‘Bring Him Home’, on Strictly Come Dancing’s series 17 week 8, is also a very famous actor.

Viewers of Strictly took to Twitter to share their opinions on Luke’s performance. One said: “So Luke Evans just nailed it, Killed it! Great voice, n the emotion! … I’m not crying!”

Luke Evans has appeared in Clash of the Titans, Immortals, Fast & Furious 8, and Robin Hood.

Most recently he played Gaston in the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Luke Evans: Parents

Hailing from Pontypool, Wales, Luke had pretty humble beginnings. His mother, Yvonne, was a cleaner and his father, David, a bricklayer.

Luke, an only child, was born on April 15th, 1979 and raised as a Jehovah’s Witness.

Luke Evans’ parents often feature on his Instagram page. The actor has also posted pics of his grandfather before and after a trip to the barbers.

Luke’s singing career

After seeing Luke in a many-a blockbuster movie, his singing performance on Strictly Come Dancing may have come as a surprise. But the 40-year-old has professional training under his belt.

Speaking to Wales Online in 2010, Luke said: “When I was growing up, I loved to sing. I used to be taught by Louise Ryan, Charlotte Church’s singing coach, which is why I wanted to go into musicals. And it was doing musicals like Taboo, the Boy George musical, where I learned to act.”

Luke’s album, ‘At Last’, comes out on November 22nd 2019. The album tracklist includes covers of Etta James’ At Last, Cher’s If I Could Turn Back Time U2’s With Or Without You and more.

