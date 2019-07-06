Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC game show Pointless has been going for a decade and in 2019 the programme is still going strong.

This year a celebrity edition of the show airs on Saturday, July 6th at 7:35 pm.

A whole host of celebrities join the show’s hosts, Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong, to answer an array of general knowledge questions. The aim of the game? To give as many answers as possible that people wouldn’t have thought of.

Episode 39 sees a ‘noughties’ theme where celebrities who rose to fame during that period take part including Lisa Maffia and Marvin ‘Romeo’ Dawkins, Gail Emms and Audley Harrison, David Spinx and Susie Amy, Katy Brand and Brian Belo.

So, who are Pointless Celebrities Gail Emms and Audley Harrison? How are they famous?

Who is Pointless Celebrity Gail Emms?

Gail Emms MBE is a retired badminton player.

She was born in Hertfordshire in 1977 and graduated from Kingston University with a degree in Sports Science in 1998.

Gail represented England at the Olympics during her Badminton career. She won silver at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and took part in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, however she retired afterwards.

Today, Gail has two young children and you can follow her on Instagram where she has over 13,000 followers – @gailemms.

Who is Audley Harrison?

Audley also appears on Pointless Celebrities’ noughties episode.

He was also awarded an MBE and is a huge sporting legend. Audley was a professional boxer, competing from 2001-2013.

He was the first-ever boxer to win a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney in the super-heavyweight boxing division.

Of 38 fights Audley won 31 and 23 of those were by knockout. He also represented England at the Commonwealth Games in 1998 and won a gold medal in Kuala Lumpur.

The ex-boxer has a wife named Raychel and two children. You can follow him on Instagram – @audleyharrison.

WATCH POINTLESS CELEBRITIES ON SATURDAY JULY 6TH AT 7:35 PM ON BBC ONE.