Celebrity Masterchef series 14 is in full swing over September and October 2019.

The competition drew celebrities from all avenues to the kitchen including reality TV stars such as Joey Essex and Vicky Pattison as well as sporting legends Neil Ruddock and Dillian Whyte.

Fashion designers, athletes and professional dancers were also part of the competition which is now down to its final stages.

The TV series has seen some of the competitors go from strength to strength in the kitchen, however, for others, it’s clear that they shouldn’t quit their day job just yet.

Let’s see who the Celebrity Masterchef judges are for 2019…

Who are the Celebrity Masterchef judges in 2019?

As always John Torode and Greg Wallace host the Masterchef competition.

Each week the celebrities’ dishes are judged by many familiar faces including previous winners of the competition and world-renowned food critics.

So far the judging panel has included Alexis Conran, Jay Rayner, Ade Edmondson, Lisa Faulkner, Sophie Thompson among others.

Celebrity Masterchef – who judges the final?

By the looks of things, it will be John and Greg who judge the very last cook-off between the finalists.

In the run-up to the very last episode, the finalists will have gone to Tenerife to work under chef Erlantz Gorostiza.

As well as that, in the penultimate episode, they have to cook for some of the best chefs in the country.

Which celebrities made it to the 2019 final?

As of October 5th 2019, Vicky Pattison, Neil Ruddock, Dillian Whyte and Greg Rutherford made it through to finals week.

It was Gogglebox’s Dominic Parker that didn’t make it through to the next round of the competition.

The final of Celebrity Masterchef 2019 is due to air on Friday, October 11th at 8:30 pm.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

