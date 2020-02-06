Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

BBC One has been bringing us The One Show since 2006 and fourteen years later it’s still keeping us updated on all the latest current affairs and entertainment news.

The show, which is very much a part of any Brit’s daily routine, airs each weeknight at 7 pm.

Each episode features two BBC presenters as well as a variety of guests. The 2020 series has seen all sorts of famous faces grace the show’s sofa including Lulu, David Baddiel and Al Pacino!

Who are the guests on The One Show tonight?

Who are the guests on The One Show tonight?

Tonight we can expect to see former Bond Girl Britt Ekland on The One Show sofa.

Britt is a Swedish actor and singer who appeared in films during the 60’s and 70’s. She starred in 1973 horror film The Wicker Man and appeared as a Bond Girl in The Man with the Golden Gun.

The 77-year-old married Peter Sellers in 1964 and also had relationships with Rod Stewart and Lou Adler.

The One Show airs on Thursday, February 6th at 7 pm on BBC One however if you miss the episode, you can catch up via BBC’s iPlayer.

YES PLEASE: Buy Alex Jones dress from The One Show: stuns in a zebra print number!

Who’s presenting tonight?

Matt Baker and Alex Jones are the presenting duo expected to appear on The One Show on Thursday, February 6th 2020.

The first week of February has seen Matt and Alex interview Al Pacino as well as Shyko Amos and Ralf Little.

Matt announced back in 2019 that he’d be leaving The One Show. So, when he appeared on the show in 2020, viewers of the show were understandably confused. However, Matt’s official leaving date is in the Spring of 2020, so we can expect to see a little more of him.

BACK FOR GOOD: When is Matt Baker leaving The One Show? Viewers confused he’s hosting

WATCH THE ONE SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK