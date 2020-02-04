University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The One Show is as much a part of everyone’s daily TV routine as it is sticking on the ten o’clock news.

Each week night, two BBC presenters are joined by some of the most current cultural figures, ready to promote their music, art, television and film. Plus, they always welcome members of the ordinary public to join them on the green sofa and discuss important work they are doing; it’s not all celebs!

But tonight’s episode (Tuesday, February 4th) sees one of the most star-studded line-ups to ever grace The One Show studio.

Who are the guests on The One Show tonight?

This February 4th will see actors Al Pacino and Logan Lerman join regular hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker in the studio.

Hollywood superstar Al and rising actor Logan are the stars of upcoming Amazon Prime drama Hunters. Hunters is a thriller which follows Nazi hunters in 1970s America, who uncover that high-ranking Nazi officials are plotting to create a Fourth Reich.

Al Pacino needs no introduction, the 79-year-old acting legend having starred in the likes of The Godfather, Scarface and more recently, The Irishman. The lesser known Logan is a 28-year-old actor who already has quite a few hit films under his belt such as the Percy Jackson franchise, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Stuck in Love.

Hunters is produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and will be released on February 21st, 2020.

Meet The One Show’s guest singer

The musical guest on The One Show tonight (Feb 4th) is none other than Britain’s latest pop princess, Dua Lipa.

At just 24 years old, Dua has already attained worldwide fame thanks to songs such as ‘New Rules’ and ‘One Kiss’. She now also has two Grammys and three Brit awards under her belt.

Dua is currently promoting her upcoming sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.

