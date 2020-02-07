University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The One Show is as much a part of everyone’s daily TV routine as it is sticking on the ten o’clock news.

Each week night, two BBC presenters are joined by some of the most current cultural figures, ready to promote their music, art, and the best in television and film. Plus, they always welcome members of the ordinary public to join them on the green sofa and discuss important work they are doing; it’s not all celebs!

Tonight’s episode (Friday, February 7th) sees some A-list superstars join Dev Griffith and Alex Jones on the green sofa. Find out about them here.

Who are the guests on The One Show tonight?

This February 7th will see none other than Disney royalty The Jonas Brothers descend on the green sofa.

From their revived sound and Happiness Begins world tour to the Hollywood romances, we’re sure The JoBros will be delving into all kinds of juicy information.

The Jonas Brothers, for those who aren’t aware, consist of three brothers: Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. They are originally from New Jersey.

Their career as a band kicked off in the mid-2000s, however they rose to teen stardom when they all appeared in Disney’s Camp Rock franchise. This lead them to have their own TV show called Jonas, as well as starring roles on Hannah Montana (starring Miley Cyrus) and other Disney series.

WHERE’S THAT: Where is The One Show filmed? BBC film in this London location!

Will they be The One Show’s musical act?

Yes!

Usually, the BBC invite in another musical act to perform while the other celebrities chatter away. Earlier this week, we saw Britain’s hottest popstar Dua Lipa take the floor, before joining Al Pacino and Logan Lerman on the sofa.

But as The Jonas Brothers are musicians themselves, they’re rolling the appearance all into one, being both the guests and the guest singers.

So pumped to see you guys at #TheOneShow tonight before we leave London!! Make sure you get there before 7pm to get a good spot for the performance 😎 @BBCTheOneShow pic.twitter.com/jdg4jkey0x — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) February 7, 2020

WATCH THE ONE SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK